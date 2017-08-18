Fisher announces plan for identifying public art that honor 'bigotry, racism, slavery'

Mayor asks California A.G. to lift travel ban for Louisville (Photo: whas11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) - Mayor Greg Fisher announced a plan to identify public works of art or monuments which may be seen as honoring racism, bigotry, or slavery.

The process to identify such works is expected to take several weeks. The Commission on Public Art (COPA) will meet on September 6 to begin the process of reviewing and discussing public art that may fit these criteria. The public will be able to submit concerns and input.

Once COPA has identified public art works, educational and public engagement meetings will be held to gather further input from the community. Any actions regarding the future of the pieces will be decided after this process.

"We need to discuss and interpret our history from multiple perspectives and from different viewpoints to broaden our community's collective conscience and depth of understanding of our history and our varying viewpoints," Mayor Fisher said. "I look forward to the review and the community dialogue that will follow, and I want to thank members of the Commission on Public Art for their commitment and expertise in identifying the objects for discussion as we begin this valuable conversation for our city."

Public art is identified as works or monuments in the public right of way, housed in public buildings or on public property.

Citizens can submit their input online, through Develop Louisville's Facebook and Twitter accounts, or by writing COPA at 444 S. 5th Street, Suite 600, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.

