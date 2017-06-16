Fischer looks to tackle city's crime rate

Mayor Fischer at Louisville Peace, Piece by Piece

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Citizens are getting a look at how Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer plans on tackling the city's growing crime rate.

Fischer spoke Friday during the Kick-off to Summer Fest in West Louisville, saying the city has a crime prevention plan in place that was created by community leaders, social services and local government.



Fischer also talked about the $400 million of investments coming to Louisville's west side that he believes will better the community.

"The reason why economic development and investment is important is because that brings activity, that brings density that brings different services to people moving around. That results in safer community,” Fischer said.

Fischer says for this crime prevention plan to work, everyone in the community will need to work together.



He referred to Governor Matt Bevin's prayer plan, saying it would take faith leaders, government leaders and citizens coming together to find a solution to the violence.



