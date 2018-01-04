Fischer delivers 2018 'State of the City' address

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer gives his State of the City address on Jan. 4. 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer delivered his State of the City address Thursday at the South Central Regional Library. He highlighted many of the achievements out of his office during his tenure but his speech was met with criticism.

"I see a city where every person has the chance to reach their full human potential," Fischer said in front of the Rotary Club of Louisville.



Met with applause, Fischer marked his milestones while in office over the last two terms

He pointed to progress on a promised Dixie Highway project and new development in West Louisville, including a future Passport Headquarters and YMCA planned for an empty lot on West Broadway.

"More than $800 million is now pouring into west Louisville, a great down payment on the overall need," Fischer said.



He also highlighted successes with new businesses and 25 new hotels.



Then he looked forward to a big 2018 with a booming bourbon industry, Louisville is now the official welcome center for the state's bourbon trail.



"Since 2011 our city has created over 70,000 new private sector jobs, opened 2,500 new businesses, unemployment is down to three and a half-percent," Fischer said.



Critics said the city's success is undeniable but after his speech, which lasted nearly an hour, some were left with questions.



"Sounds like we've got a lot of great things coming for tourists for our town but what are we doing for the average every day working citizen?” Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet said.



Leet, who is running against Fischer during the 2018 mayoral election, said he avoided some of the city's major issues.



"That was what he was here doing today, he was trying to generate the positive message and positive image about what is good about Louisville and I believe obviously that we have to make more change and with the leadership, we've seen today a lot of things have been left off," Leet said.



She said he missed the mark on violent crime, claiming its improving, but comparing the numbers to the most violent year in Louisville's history.

Leet also criticized a lack of response to the city's failing foundation.



"We haven't dealt with the crumbling infrastructure in our community, we haven't dealt with city buildings where we can't even keep inmates warm so we've got to deal with these issues," Leet said.



Leet said she has a plan for addressing these issues that will be presented in the coming months.



