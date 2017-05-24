Firsthand look at ATF K-9 certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) --- They work hard to keep you safe at major events like the Kentucky Derby and Thunder Over Louisville, bomb-sniffing dogs, and their handlers. Wednesday, we got a firsthand look at their certification process.



ATF Special Agent Dan Neie allowed us to put a go pro on bomb sniffing dog Vegas' collar to show her perspective as she checked long lines of bags for explosives.



"They can find large explosive amounts, but they are also trained to a very low threshold, so they are capable of working in crime scenes," said Dan Neie, Special Agent, K-9 Handler, ATF.



Vegas located a pressure cooker, like the one used in the Boston Marathon Bombing, in a backpack. This is one of multiple practice scenarios the K-9s and their handlers go through in this ATF certification to make sure they are ready for real world dangers.



"This training, the dogs are learning new explosive odors, some they already know, and this will translate when they go out to the field and if they come into contact with something that they have never had before but had here, then it’s a win-win for us at ATF," said Cody Monday,

Lead Instructor, National Odor Recognition Testing.



Neie and Vegas are one of 30 teams of local, state, federal, and military at the National Odor Recognition Testing. ATF forensic chemists and explosive experts develop training that allows the dogs to "imprint" or recognize certain explosives, even some homemade.



"The ATF while they are here they are able to put out some odors the chemists are that are what would be considered unstable for us to train with so they are able to put those out in a setting and let us imprint on those as well 35:55 and those are a variety of odors that we would encounter in the real world," said KSP Sgt. David Archer and K-9 Maui.



KSP Sgt. David Archer and K-9 Maui, as well as Special Agent Neie and Vegas, sweep political rallies and events like Derby, Oaks, Thunder Over Louisville.

they also respond to things like school bomb threats.



The dogs are trained to different levels of sensitivity, some can sniff out shell casings and firearms as well and are used to aid in some of our local police investigations.



"The dogs can come out and locate evidence that sometimes is not able to be found by folks working the crime scenes, so then they can use that evidence down the line in criminal prosecutions," said Neie.



Sgt. Archer says in the 9 years he has been handling an explosive detection K-9 the frequency they are used has increased.



"It's increased probably three-fold since I began. several of the events that have happened in Europe, a couple of the events that have happened stateside we have become more used, more widely used than we were before. And when agencies and governments and companies are planning large events they reach out to use us more than in the past, so we are not as much an afterthought as we are a forethought now," said Archer.

