First week of tolling complete, thousands of transponders requested

Tolled bridges see 81K daily crossings

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:54 PM. EST January 06, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's been one week since tolling began on the Lincoln, Kennedy, and Lewis and Clark Bridges. RiverLink reported an average of 81,000 crossings on the three bridges were recorded from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5.

Just over 50 percent of those vehicles had transponders. According to RiverLink, 185,000 transponders have been requested so far, and they're starting to run out.       

If you've set up an account and don't have a transponder yet the system will read your license plate and deduct the toll amount from your account. If you don't have an account, you can set one up online, on the phone, or at a customer service center.

