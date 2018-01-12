First snow of the season keeping road crews, companies busy

Snow crews in Bullitt County (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The first snowfall of the season caused some problems for drivers.

Bob Jolly is working his fourth tow of the day.

He works for Troy's Wreckage Service in Bullitt County. Crews got their first calls for help around three Friday morning. Nothing is off limits.

"If it's a police accident on the highway and the police call us, we're there. We have to clear the roadway and help the motorists get back to safety," said owner Troy Brown.

The Shepherdsville Fire Department has their own plan of attack, and equipment, should first responders need it.

"We have our own pick-up truck we use with a snow plow on it and it keeps our drives clear. When the snow gets really bad out, it will follow the fire trucks around," said Fire Chief Layne Troutman.

Louisville's Public Works swept the community, salting the city roads it is responsible for three different times and will continue to do so if necessary.

Some Kentuckians are wishing for clearer, sunnier days. "I don't like it. I hate the cold weather," said Thomas Reed.

Others are taking it all in, but warning about the dangers of driving unprepared.

"We've been all over the road man. There's been a lot of people stuck. We've been helping people out, getting them home safe," Larry Casper told WHAS11.

Louisville Metro Parks says if the city gets two to three inches of snow, it will open all six public sledding hills.



We have a full list of those designated hills and sledding rules here.

