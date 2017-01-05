First snow brings increase in accidents

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. today there were 121 traffic accidents, compared to 25 on a regular day. The good news is there have been no serious injuries.

Doug Hamilton, Metro Chief of Public Services, says “Road crews have made a salt pass on all the main roads at least once today and will continue to work as more snow heads our way. Overnight they plan to work on trouble spots like bridges and on and off ramps.”

Overall the message today is to take it slow and be careful, especially if you have to be out tonight when things start to freeze once again.

You can watch the entire press conference with Metro Chief of Public Services Doug Hamilton below: