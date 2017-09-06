First day of trial is over for Louisville's EMW clinic

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Irma remains a 185-mph storm: 11 a.m. Wednesday update
-
9-year-old burned after incident with gasoline
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Hurricane Irma still a 185-mph storm
-
Timelapse of growth of Eagle Creek Fire
-
Crystal Maupin pleaded guilty in case of stealing Roger's signs
-
Irma still a Category 5 hurricane
-
Eagle Creek Fire slowed, not contained
-
Rally held hours before abortion clinic legal showdown
-
Clarksville's answer to nuisance geese
More Stories
-
Hundreds weigh in on future of Louisville's public artSep. 6, 2017, 10:14 p.m.
-
Day one of EMW Women's Clinic trialSep. 6, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma destroys 90 percent of structures,…Sep. 6, 2017, 8:53 p.m.