Fireworks safety tips for this 4th of July

WHAS 4:02 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Many of you have already started your Independence Day celebrations and we are On Your Side to help keep you and your loved ones safe.

Here are a few things you should keep in mind:

  • An adult should always be present.
  • You should keep water nearby, like in a bucket, or be near a hose in case of fire.
  • Be sure to use eye protection
  • It’s important to also read the directions.
  • Back up after lighting any fireworks.
  • Experts say avoid fireworks in brown bags.

Now to some things you should not do:

  • Do not wear loose clothing.
  • Keep kids away from the fireworks, they should not be allowed to light them.
  • Do not point, throw or ignite more than one firework at a time.

 

