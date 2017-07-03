Fireworks safety tips for this 4th of July

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Many of you have already started your Independence Day celebrations and we are On Your Side to help keep you and your loved ones safe.
Here are a few things you should keep in mind:
- An adult should always be present.
- You should keep water nearby, like in a bucket, or be near a hose in case of fire.
- Be sure to use eye protection
- It’s important to also read the directions.
- Back up after lighting any fireworks.
- Experts say avoid fireworks in brown bags.
Now to some things you should not do:
- Do not wear loose clothing.
- Keep kids away from the fireworks, they should not be allowed to light them.
- Do not point, throw or ignite more than one firework at a time.
