Fireworks safety tips for this 4th of July

Sparkler with American Flag (Photo: Photodisc, (c) Photodisc)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Many of you have already started your Independence Day celebrations and we are On Your Side to help keep you and your loved ones safe.

Here are a few things you should keep in mind:

An adult should always be present.

You should keep water nearby, like in a bucket, or be near a hose in case of fire.

Be sure to use eye protection

It’s important to also read the directions.

Back up after lighting any fireworks.

Experts say avoid fireworks in brown bags.

Now to some things you should not do:

Do not wear loose clothing.

Keep kids away from the fireworks, they should not be allowed to light them.

Do not point, throw or ignite more than one firework at a time.

