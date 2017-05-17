Firefighters gift 4-year-old with new bike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A four-year-old boy gets the title of Junior Firefighter and a new bike thanks to a group of firefighters in Bowling Green.

They responded to the child whose foot was wedged between his bicycle pedal and the frame.

Firefighters ultimately had to cut part of the frame of the bike to free the child's foot.

He wasn't hurt but he was sad the bike he got a week before his birthday was damaged.

Soon after, those same firefighters returned back to the boy's home with a gift; an exact replica of his bicycle as a replacement.

A facebook post from the Richardsville Fire Department this week says they wanted the boy to have a positive memory of the Fire Department.

