Firefighters called out to abandoned house fire in Russell neighborhood

Elliot Avenue fire

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Louisville Firefighters were called out into the cold overnight to put out a fire at a vacant house in the Russell neighborhood.

Firefighters said they saw heavy flames when they got to the home on Elliot Avenue.

Crews had to work quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to houses on either side.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

