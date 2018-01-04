WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 28 closing alerts
Close

Firefighters called out to abandoned house fire in Russell neighborhood

WHAS 11:02 AM. EST January 04, 2018

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Louisville Firefighters were called out into the cold overnight to put out a fire at a vacant house in the Russell neighborhood.

Firefighters said they saw heavy flames when they got to the home on Elliot Avenue.

Crews had to work quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to houses on either side.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories