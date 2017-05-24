Firefighter who came 800 miles to battle West Mims fire ecstatic over recent rains

A picture of he and his wife Jennifer hangs in Kevin's work unit. (Photo: Janny Rodriguez)

In the Okefenokee Swamp, Firefighters were happy to see an inch and a half of rain. More than 800 of them continue to battle the fire that's still 60 percent contained.

"She's the reason why I do this to go back home to," says Kevin Radschweit, a forest ranger technician from Kentucky who is in Fargo Georgia helping battle the West Mims wildfire at more than 150,000 acres in size.

"Even though the rain is here for relief we know it's just a temporary thing until we got us a good amount of rain for a long period of time," says Radschweit.

He says he's been working night shifts and, on Wednesday after some much-needed rain, he got relieved before dark.

"Come down here to help the communities that we can but this gives me a reason to make sure our safety is where it needs to be," he says about his granddaughter Riley.

"It's not a matter of just what you see on TV, there's a lot that goes into it," says Radschweit. For him, it’s also important to get home safe. "Phone signals in and out, so you talk when you can talk and you pray for the best."

He says he prays to get back home to a beautiful woman he found a way to keep close while he's fighting fires hundreds of miles away. "Her picture stays with me and rides with me everywhere."

The picture is of his wife Jennifer.

Radschweit arrived at Fargo earlier this month and has another 14-day shift ahead of him. He says it's people like his wife Jennifer and those he's met along the way that makes his efforts worthwhile.

"You couldn't ask to be treated no better... you really feel like you've made a difference."

