Firefighter injured while responding to fire on Thornberry Ave (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1600 block of Thornberry Ave. in Louisville.

There are reports that a firefighter has been injured and transported to the hospital. It is not clear how severe his injuries are.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2017 WHAS-TV