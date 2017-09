(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A firefighter is expected to be ok after falling through the floor of a vacant home while responding to a fire.



It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Haven Tree Place. Crews from Okolona and Highview are on the scene.



We're told the firefighter was on the first floor when he fell to the basement.

