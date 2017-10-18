Fired 84-year-old grandmother demands answers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
UofL Board of Trustees fires Athletic Director JurichOct 18, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
-
Conflict of interest at center of LMPD Explorer hearingOct 18, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Mother of boy killed by stray bullet: Pray that he…Oct 18, 2017, 5:49 p.m.