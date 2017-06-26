Fireball reports in Kentucky, Indiana

Abstract illustration of a shooting star, meteor. (Photo: ikonacolor, ikonacolor)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Did you notice anything strange in the sky Monday morning?

Officials with the American Meteor Society say they received 31 reports of a fireball seen over Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois just before 5 a.m.

Some reported sightings include Louisville, Bloomfield, Shelbyville and over in Indiana, Georgetown, Borden and Columbus.

© 2017 WHAS-TV