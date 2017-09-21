Fire truck involved in fatal accident

A fire truck has been involved in a fatal accident with a civilian vehicle near Algonquin Parkway.

LMPD said it is unclear if the fatality in this crash was a pedestrian or a person in the civilian vehicle.

According to Captain Salvador Melendez, with Louisville Division of Fire, four firefighters were sent to University Hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

