Fire truck involved in crash while responding to house fire (photo: Sky11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A portion of Bardstown Rd. is closed after a fire truck,that responding to a house fire, was involved in an accident with a pick-up truck.

The scene is still active, and all lanes are currently closed in the 5200 block of Bardstown Rd. near the Wildwood Country Club.

