Mother and son die in Elizabethtown fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) - Investigators are calling a fatal fire in Elizabethtown the result of a horrible accident. They haven't listed an official cause yet, but ruled out any type of arson or foul play.

“It was an accidental fire. The cause was accidental, nothing intentional here," Valley Creek Fire Department Chief and Hardin County Sheriff's Department Fire Investigator Joey Scott said.

Scott said firefighters got called to the home in the 300 block of Claudie Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. It took about ten minutes to get the fire under control, but four different departments worked the scene for hours.

“It started in the basement and spread to the upstairs. With the first initial attack, it was brought under control pretty quickly, but the fire was not completely extinguished for about two to two and a half hours," Scott said.

Scott said four family members staying upstairs were able to escape the fire unharmed, but Deandra McIntyre, 46, and her son Ryan Rothert, 6, didn't survive. The two were sleeping in the basement. Scott said the other family members tried to get them out from the basement, but the smoke and flames were just too much.

All six family members were taken to the hospital, where McIntyre and Rothert were pronounced deceased. The other four family members have since been released and are recovering.

Scott said the bitter cold temperatures did not make fighting the fire any easier. The Red Cross came to help them stay warm and give resources and assistance to the family.

“The element of inclement weather conditions that night made it very harsh on the firefighters. Of course, we had water on the ground that was making ice form pretty rapidly," Scott said.

Investigators said they’ve actually made a lot of runs already this year, but this one has been by far the most difficult.

“This was the first probably structure fire we’ve had so far this year, yes. It’s not a good way to start off the year," Scott said. “It’s never easy to lose someone in a fire.”

Throughout the weekend, friends and family have been adding balloons to a tree outside the home. They all have messages for the two victims. One even read “Your Wings Were Ready, Our Hearts Were Not.”

While investigators haven't determined a cause yet, they said every fire should serve as a good reminder for people to make sure their house is prepared in case of an emergency.

“A fire is a fire. I can only preach and preach and preach to have working smoke detectors in your home. If you need to get smoke detectors, you can contact the American Red Cross here in Elizabethtown. They will bring smoke detectors to you, and the fire departments will install them," Scott said.