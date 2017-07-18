Fire department facing critical shortage of volunteers

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Radcliff Fire Department takes about 40 to 50 calls a week, however, they’re having trouble with staffing when multiple calls come in at the same time.

“We’re kind of down to the critical level now,” said Asst. Fire Chief Bob Mahanna. “We’ve got 5 volunteers, 4 that are very active.”

While Bob Mahanna admits the job of a volunteer firefighter can be taxing, it’s a far cry from when he started with the department 32 years ago.

“At that time, it was a fully volunteer department with a paid chief,” Mahanna said.

Ideally, Radcliff would have at least 15 volunteers on staff at all times.

“Getting started is the hardest part,” Mahanna said.

Which is why they’re trying to put a class of recruits together as fast as possible.

“It’s cliché that people always say I did it to be a part of the community, and serve the community,” Mahanna said. “Yeah you do that, but there’s a lot of fun in it too.”

In the meantime, the full-time staff will keep fighting the flames in 8 man shifts, until reinforcements arrive.

“It’s those extended rescue runs, the more in-depth rescue runs, the structure fires,” Mahanna said. “Those types of things volunteers really play an important role. That allows us to protect our own community, and not take away from another community pulling their fire department in to help us out.”

If you would like to volunteer at the Radcliff Fire Department you can simply stop by and fill out an application or you can click here: http://makemeafirefighter.org/listing/volunteer-firefighter-recruit-1

