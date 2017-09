Fire crews put out large barn blaze in Jeffersontown (Photo: Video from Glenda Wagner)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Fire crews put out a large barn fire in the 8800 block of Stara Way in Jeffersontown.

The fire was reported around 8:16 p.m. It is not clear how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2017 WHAS-TV