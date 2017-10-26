WHAS
Fire reported at Kenny's Auto Parts in Clarksville

WHAS 8:53 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

Crews are responding to a fire at a car lot in Clarksville.

The fire is reportedly at Kenny's Auto Parts, located at 1222 McCullough Pike, Clarksville, IN 47129.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WHAS11's Sara Wagner tweeted these picture from the scene:


Sara is reporting that the firefighters on the scene are having to decide on a strategy to fight this fire because there are no fire hydrants in the immediate area.

Within an hour, most of the fire has been contained. A press conference is expected soon.

WHAS11 has a crew at the location and will update this story as details become available.

 

