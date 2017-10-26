Fire at Kenny's Auto Parts in Clarksville, IN 10/26/17

Crews are responding to a fire at a car lot in Clarksville.

The fire is reportedly at Kenny's Auto Parts, located at 1222 McCullough Pike, Clarksville, IN 47129.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WHAS11's Sara Wagner tweeted these picture from the scene:





Sara is reporting that the firefighters on the scene are having to decide on a strategy to fight this fire because there are no fire hydrants in the immediate area.

Within an hour, most of the fire has been contained. A press conference is expected soon.

WHAS11 has a crew at the location and will update this story as details become available.

Firefighters say they're still in attack mode, expect to be here for several more hours putting out hotspots & other trouble areas. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/f9u0e1cO5L — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) October 26, 2017

Significant progress made-owner says business has been here for 25 years, tells us it's not just a loss of materials, but memories. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/x55uwLjKHH — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) October 26, 2017

Firefighters say Kenny's Imports is a car salvage lot, making it the "perfect storm" in terms of fuel for fire. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Bm9MhBV7OQ — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) October 26, 2017

Here's a better look from Emery Street, firefighters have been on scene for about an hour, no injuries reported at this time. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/gHqZ4280zr — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) October 26, 2017

It's a little hard to see, but tons of big, black smoke coming from fire at Kenny's Imports in Clarksville. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/xs00ZVYfGg — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) October 26, 2017

