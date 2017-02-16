Fighting Louisville's heat island issues, one tree at a time

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The job isn't easy, but it is important. It’s the planting of new trees throughout the metro. Right now, there’s more pavement than trees in most parts of Louisville. It’s a growing problem with big consequences. On Thursday, one group did their part to find a solution.

Trees Louisville’s Michael Hayman said, "What used to be one of the ugliest parking lots in the city is now essentially a small park, it’s a complete transformation."

Located in the heart of the Portland neighborhood, a green space is now on display. The 30 new trees may not look like much right now, but Hayman said they are one solution to a huge problem.

"We have been told we have the fastest growing heat island in the United States," Hayman said.

News of tree canopy issues is nothing new in Metro Louisville. The lack of trees causes storm water management issues and heat islands.

Hayman said the biggest problem spots are West Louisville, southwest Louisville and downtown.

"Downtown is a bunch of buildings and concrete, asphalt and all that and there’s not enough trees," Jake Ashley, with Denzil's Lawn and Landscape, said.

That’s why he decided to get involved and start volunteering the services of his family's company to finish a project that started more than three years ago.

"It was entirely asphalt. Really ugly, ugly broken up asphalt," Hayman said.

The plan started after Portland Presbyterian Church relocated to the property several years ago. The church worked with local organizations to rebuild the lot, leaving space for parking and a lot of space for trees.

Hayman said, "We have to attack it from multiple different directions and we need to attack it in the places that need trees worst. And this is one of the neighborhoods that needs trees the worst."

For now, the benefit is only visual. Hayman said, “I can see the difference.”

But 10 years down the road, he claims, these trees will be what saves the city.

The Mayor’s office and council are also working to combat the growing issue. Metro Councilman Bill Hollandar has proposed an ordinance that would require people who remove a tree within city limits to replace it with another one. That is up for discussion within the council now.



