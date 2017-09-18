Fifth Third to acquire fast-growing Louisville insurance company

Don Thompson is president, CEO and founder of Epic Insurance Solutions. Courtesy: William Deshazer

A fast-growing Louisville insurance company is getting a new owner.

Fifth Third Insurance Agency Inc., a subsidiary of Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB), has agreed to buy Epic Insurance Solutions Agency LLC. Terms were not disclosed.

Epic Insurance Solutions Agency recently reached an agreement to acquire Integrity HR Inc., also based in Louisville. Both transactions are expected to close this fall.

Epic Insurance was founded in 2013. Its primary service areas include commercial, personal property and casualty insurance; employee benefits, and HR consulting services. Its primary markets are Kentucky and Indiana.

The company was No. 1 in our Fast 50 rankings of the fastest-growing private companies in the Louisville market last year.

Integrity HR was founded in 2007. Its primary services include HR outsourcing, recruiting, training, HR policies and procedures, and other HR-related services.

“This acquisition enables Fifth Third to enhance our insurance capabilities and HR consulting services to support the diverse needs of our customers,” said Mike Michael, head of wealth and asset management for Fifth Third Bank.

The announcement follows Fifth Third’s recent acquisitions of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency and the Retirement Corp. of America. Fifth Third is making substantial investments in value-added products and services to help clients with financial and risk management challenges. This focus supports the NorthStar strategy, a three-year plan designed to deliver strong, consistent returns through economic cycles.

