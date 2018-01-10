Fieldbrook Foods Corp issues voluntary recall of Orange Cream Bars

Photo: FDA (Photo: Don Waite)

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation has issued a voluntary recall of 320 cases of the Meijer Purple Cow brand Orange Cream Bars due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated with Lysteria.

According to the FDA, Lysteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled ice cream bars were sold in Meijer retail store located in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The product comes in a 12 ct retail box, has a production date of November 30, 2017 and a “best by” date of November 30, 2018.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem. The recall is out of precaution for consumer health and food safety.

Consumers who have purchased Meijer Purple Cow Orange Cream Bars are urged to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Costumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-333-0805 x 2270.

