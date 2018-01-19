Festival promoter commits to 10 years in Louisville

Bourbon & Beyond -- Keifer Sutherland (Photo: Wade Harris)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The company behind the Bourbon and Beyond festival and the Louder than Life music festival in Louisville has signed a ten-year lease with Champions Park.

Los Angeles Based "Danny Wimmer Presents" will bring back both festivals and announced they are working on a third country music-themed festival.

As part of the deal, the company will also contribute $500,000 toward improvements at Champions Park along River Road.

Metro government conducted a study that shows the company's festivals create an economic impact of more than $63 million in Louisville annually.

"People come to drink bourbon and listen to music and they also want to eat places. We have, as you know, we're proud of our restaurant community. So it's been great to see the economic impact on the restaurant scene," says Anthony Lamas, chef of Seviche.

"Danny Wimmer Presents" estimates that crowds for all three festivals will exceed 360,000 a year.





