Feeling the pinch: high LGE bills

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- People across Kentuckiana are receiving their LGE bills and with the colder temperatures comes higher bills.

The main two things that impact your bills are energy use and weather conditions.

Natasha Collins with LGE says there is help available, and she's encouraging customers not to suffer in silence.

"We are in touch with assistance agencies in Louisville and Jefferson County area," she says. "We actually give annual assistance each year, that $700,000 in assistance to about 15 different organizations, so all of that is for customers who need assistance that qualify for that bill assistance. But additionally when customers call us, whether its one of those programs or others in the community, we can match them with whatever is appropriate for their situation. If they have questions about their bill we are here to help with that as well."

Customers in need of assistance with their bills should call LGE at 502-589-1444.

