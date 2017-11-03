Federal investigators clear UofL player connected to bribery investigation

Mar 26, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; McDonalds High School All-American forward Brian "Tugs" Bowen II (20) poses for a photo during the 2017 McDonalds All American Game Portrait Day at Chicago Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- As the investigation by the FBI continues into an alleged bribery scandal involving UofL’s basketball program, the player at the center of that scandal is moving forward toward playing college basketball.

Brian Bowen's attorney said to WHAS11’s news partners at The Courier-Journal that federal authorities advised UofL the school is free to reconsider the reinstatement of Bowen.

The FBI previously told schools involved in the alleged pay-to-play scheme to hold off on their own investigations while federal authorities completed theirs.

Bowen remains enrolled as a student at UofL.

That investigation led to the firing of both athletic director Tom Jurich and coach Rick Pitino.

