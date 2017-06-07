FBI to host first diversity recruitment event in Louisville

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Officials at the Louisville Field Office on Wednesday acknowledged a lack in minorities and women applying to become special agents and announced a diversity recruitment event to change those numbers.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Amy Hess said bureau statistics show the number of White and Hispanic applicants are increasing and the number of African-American and Asian applicants are going down.

Hess could not point to a specific reason the numbers are where they are but wants to use the recruitment event to possibly change perceptions of the FBI and make the bureau's agents more reflective of the community.

The FBI has only held similar diversity recruitment events in New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles and Houston. Other cities are joining Louisville in the new effort.

The event in Louisville will be held at the Muhammad Ali Center on July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ali Center.

