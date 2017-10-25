FBI seeking information about laser strikes at aircraft

Abstract red laser beam. Transparent isolated on black background. Vector illustration.the lighting effect.floodlight directional (Photo: HORDIEIEV ROMAN)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville FBI office needs your help, agents are looking for information about numerous recent laser strikes directed at aircraft flying in the central Kentucky area.

The majority of the laser-pointing in the last few months has been around the Hustonville, Ky., which is in Lincoln County.

WHAS11's John Charlton outlined the damage lasers can do in a special report last December.

They can temporarily blind, or at least distract, a pilot, and that is obviously not good for any flight. and as we've reported.. authorities take that very seriously.

If you have any information on these instances call the Louisville FBI.

