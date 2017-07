John Doe 38, wanted by FBI (Photo: FBI)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The FBI needs your help to identify a person of interest in a child exploitation investigation.

The man believed to be between 40 and 60-years-old.

The images of the unidentified with a child were produced in July 2014 in Louisville.

If you think you might know who this person is, call 1-800-225-5324.

