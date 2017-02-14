FBI Louisville offers tips to avoid online romance scams

Romance Online (photo: Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – FBI Louisville has some safety advice for those who are interested in online romantic relationships.

They recommend researching the person’s photo and profile to make sure it isn’t being used anywhere else. You should also beware if the person tries to isolate you from your friends and family. And remember to never send money to anyone you do not know personally.

For more information on online safety and personal stories from victims, visit https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/romance-scams.

(© 2017 WHAS)