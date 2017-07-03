WHAS
Faulty transformer causes early closure of Ky. Kingdom Monday

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:10 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Kentucky Kingdom say a faulty transformer is to blame for the park’s early closure on Monday.

Officials say around 6:45 p.m. a transformer failed, affecting rides and attractions on the park’s south side which included roller coasters and the Ferris wheel.

Kentucky Kingdom says guests were safely evacuated from the rides affected by that outage.

LG&E provided a replacement transformer and the park says they expect to fully reopen with all attractions just in time for the July 4th holiday. 

