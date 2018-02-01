WHAS
Close

Father sues Tim Faulkner Gallery for negligence after daughter's murder

WHAS 4:17 PM. EST February 01, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Nearly one year after his daughter was murdered at a concert in the Portland Neighborhood, Dean Walker is suing the Tim Faulkner Gallery for negligence.

Savannah Walker was killed and five others were injured during a concert at the venue in 2017.

Dean Walker is filing a lawsuit claiming the gallery owners and concert promoters were negligent in not providing proper security at the venue.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories