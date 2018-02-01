Father sues Tim Faulkner Gallery for negligence after daughter's murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Nearly one year after his daughter was murdered at a concert in the Portland Neighborhood, Dean Walker is suing the Tim Faulkner Gallery for negligence.

Savannah Walker was killed and five others were injured during a concert at the venue in 2017.

Savannah Walker (Photo: WHAS)

Dean Walker is filing a lawsuit claiming the gallery owners and concert promoters were negligent in not providing proper security at the venue.

