Father, son arrested for alleged sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A father and son in Louisville were arrested last night after three victims all under the age of thirteen claim they were sexually abused by them.



According to arrest reports, 24-year-old William Riggle Junior and his father, 44-year-old William Riggle Senior are both facing three charges of sodomy and three charges of sexual abuse each.



Metro police say a 13-year-old girl claims the father and son sexually abused her from the ages of seven to thirteen years old.



Two other young victims say they were also abused and threatened with their lives if they told police.

