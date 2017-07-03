Father pulls gun on home intruder, waits for police to arrive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A quick-thinking dad pulled a gun on an intruder in his daughter's bedroom in Bloomfield, Kentucky in Nelson County.

Police say it happened early in the morning on July 1. The father pointed his pistol at the suspect until police arrived.

“I did not, in no way, want to kill anybody. That said, had I have had to, I would've,” Chris Stevens, the homeowner, and father who said he was protecting his family, said.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Garrett Inghram. Stevens says he was wearing all black when he crawled through his 13-year-old daughter’s bedroom window and went through her drawers. Stevens and his wife woke up when the dog started barking.

“As soon as I pulled the weapon on him, I could literally see the fear in his eyes. I knew he was scared, and so was I.”



Stevens told WHAS 11 News his wife saw someone in their daughter's bedroom and that's when Stevens grabbed his pistol.



“I come around the corner and there he was. I drew my weapon, and immediately he complied with me, I will say that.”



Stevens told him to sit on the floor, then searched him for any weapons. Stevens said he didn't find any on him.



“He tried to talk me into letting him go. He kept telling me, 'I'm in the wrong house...' yeah, you are, you're in the wrong house,” Stevens explained.



While Stevens was watching Inghram on the floor, his wife called the police.



Stevens said he is thankful his daughter was out of town visiting family when he said Ingram broke in.



Stevens says he'd never see Inghram before and he doesn't know why he chose their home.



According to the police report, Inghram admitted to police his intention was to take something from the home.

