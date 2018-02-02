Fatal shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Around noon Feb. 2, Metrosafe responded to a shooting one block away from Victory Park in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said they found a black female inside a vehicle, who appeared to have been shot.

The victim was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating and the police have no suspects at this time.

If you have any information for police, call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.

© 2018 WHAS-TV