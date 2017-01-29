Fatal overnight crash leaves two pedestrians dead

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Third Street Road near McNair.



Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Impala lost control and hit several pedestrians and an SUV.



Two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene and several others were taken to university hospital.



Police say one person has been detained for questioning.



The identity of the victims are unknown at this hour

