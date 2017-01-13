Fatal Clark County accident claims one

(Photo: WHAS)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says they are working on a fatal car accident in the 6000 block of Stacy Road in Charlestown.

The accident involved two cars, with the first car appearing to have gone off the road, leading to an overcorrection which then led to it striking the second vehicle, officials said.

The driver of the first car was deceased when officers arrived on scene. The driver of the second car was uninjured.

Officials do not suspect drugs and alcohol to have been a factor but a toxicology report will be done.



