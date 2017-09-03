Fatal accident involving motorcyles shuts down portion of Broadway

Accident involving motorcycle on Broadway (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – First responders are at the scene of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Downtown Louisville.

It happened at Broadway and Hancock St. just before 11 p.m.

Police say several motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed going westbound on Broadway when they collided with a car turning from Broadway to Hancock St.

One motorcyclist was killed. Two others and the driver of the car were taken to University Hospital with what appear to be serious injuries.

Police suspect the driver of the car may have been drinking alcohol. They are still investigating and charges are pending.

