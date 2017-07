deadly accident graphic (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD responded to a fatal accident near the intersection of Westport Road and Herr Lane early Sunday morning.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 3:31 a.m. Officials are still on the scene.

WHAS11 is heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV