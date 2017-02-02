Farm owner facing 97 charges in animal abuse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Getting answers on River Link complaints
-
Dozens of dead animals found on farm
-
Male HS group says it was silenced
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Briefing on skull found in Shelby Co.
-
Friends honor man killed on south 3rd street
-
Decoding your children's texting slang
-
Gov.'s executive order 'bans the box'
-
Former UK basketball star Bobby Watson dies
-
Child struck, killed by vehicle in Chickasaw
More Stories
-
Narcan: Saving lives, often the same ones over and…Feb. 3, 2017, 12:05 a.m.
-
Suspect taken into custody, charged with animal…Feb. 2, 2017, 11:41 p.m.
-
Refugee family safely arrives at Louisville…Feb. 2, 2017, 6:54 p.m.