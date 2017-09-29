Fans support UofL during 'Wear Red' event (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Today, UofL supporters gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center decked out in red.

“I don't be playing when I go to them UofL games. It's the way I go to every UofL game. Basketball, football, women's basketball. I love all the Cardinals,” said Raymond Smith,a UofL fan.



Smith says after a hard week, he knew he wanted to show his support.



Chanting, wearing red, and throwing their L's up, Smith joined the other UofL supporters. He says he was hoping to see more love for the university.



“I thought it was going to be a real big crowd. I got here a little early. It's a nice crowd but I think it should be a little bigger,” Smith said.



Mayor Greg Fischer gave fans about 24-hour notice asking them to wear red. The focus--a university that still needs support.



“The big message here is there's a lot of people at the university that do a great job--almost everybody--the faculty, staff, alumni, the students,” said Mayor Greg Fischer.



It has been a week of heartbreak for UofL fans but these fans aren't giving up on their team and their university.



“Louisville's number one, baby. Love them. Throw my L's up,” said Venice L.,a fan.

It is worth noting that there was an event at the Ali Center on Friday for city employees. There was an appreciation luncheon around the same time as the UofL support rally. Many of the employees attended the rally.

© 2017 WHAS-TV