Fans donate as Louisville City FC hosts blood drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville City FC fans turned out to Slugger Field Saturday for something other than soccer.

The Kentucky Blood Center held a pre-game blood drive before the team played the Charleston Battery.

Organizers say blood constantly needed on a day to day basis for trauma situations in and outside of the city.

Regular donations make it possible for centers like KBC to help during natural disasters as well.

Donors received a LouCity ticket voucher.

The soccer club has four more games left in the season which ends Oct. 14.

