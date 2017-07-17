FandomFest to set up shop at Jefferson Mall

wade harris fandomfest from previous years xx (15).jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Lovers of comic books, science-fiction, anime or whatever tickles your fancy, FandomFest has announced a new location for this year’s festivities.

Officials with the region’s “largest Comic Con” say they will now hold their popular convention at Jefferson Mall.

Those who will attend will have access to 150,000 square feet of event space, free parking and access to many of the mall’s restaurants.

The three-day convention will feature stars from hit TV shows The Walking Dead, Supergirl, Stranger Things and movies like the cult classic Scream and Kill Bill.

Attendees also get in on the excitement by dressing up as their favorite characters.

FandomFest takes place July 28 through July 30.

