Fandomfest goers threaten to sue, owners maintain they've done nothing wrong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Frustrated and fed up Fandomfest goers are threatening to sue the owners, meanwhile the owners maintain they have done nothing wrong.

Fandomfest opened to the public Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. A long line of people waiting to get in proved many were look forward to the event and were excited to get in, but others made it clear they thought the event was a scam and they are ready to take action.

With more than half of the celebrity line up cancelling at the last minute, and the owners not granting any refunds, some customers claim they were scammed.

"It makes you want to pull your hair out and just scream at somebody. It should never have gotten this bad,” Jeffrey Thompson said.

Thompson said he's out at least $600 after buying tickets to see celebrities that will no longer be at the show.

More than half of the celebrities originally on the list cancelled and, as stated clearly on the website, there are no refunds.

"Im sorry. I'm really sorry,” Myra Daniels said.

Daniels owns and runs Fandomfest with her husband. The pair has been under attack since more than half of the celebrities they sold tickets for and advertised on their site will not be at the expo this weekend.

Daniels said, "Some of them have personal reasons- and their personal reasons are their personal reasons. I have to respect that."

Some customers have been critical of the pair, questioning if they ever had contracts with the celebrities in the first place.

Daniels said, “"Everyone has a contract. No one goes on my website ever until they have a signed contract."

She also said the rumors that she breeched her end of the contract, and that caused celebrities to cancel, is not true.

"I am not going to say that everything I have done... that I have no made mistakes. Absolutely I have made mistakes. Has there been a time maybe flights weren't done on time that they had wanted? Maybe they said they wanted them by 30, 40, 50 days out and they weren’t done at that exact time. But did they have flights? Did they have hotels? Yes they did,” Daniels said.

When asked if she felt bad about the fans who were left without any celebrities that they wanted to see she said, “"No, I don't feel bad about that, we’ve done nothing to rip anybody off. They knew that when they signed up. They even had to click a box saying I understand this."

But Jeffrey Thompson argues that’s not good enough.

He said, "It’s almost impossible to put into words the frustration”.

He said he and his partner bought tickets to the expo and to photo ops with specific celebrities and there is no else going that he is interested in seeing.

Thompson said, "They're trying to force you to pick a different celebrity, who you didn't purchase, who you didn't spend all that money for, that you could have no interest in, and they want you to use it for that."

Now he and others are threatening to sue. They said they want to file a class action lawsuit against the convention owners.

"I'm not going to sit around and let them do it,” Daniels said.

"I really wish that people would just come out and take a moment and see the venue and enjoy the things that are. Come out with an open mind and then make a decision,” Daniels said.

Fandomfest will run from July 28- July 30 at the former Macy’s at Jefferson Mall.

