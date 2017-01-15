WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Family wants Nelson Co. murder investigation moved to Jefferson Co.

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:43 AM. EST January 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Family and friends of a Nelson County man killed in 2015 want the investigation moved to Jefferson County.

Police say on December 1, 2015, 18-year-old Rasheed Wickliffe was found dead on the sidewalk in front of a post office.

Alex Roberts is charged with the murder but in November a judge ruled the investigation a mistrial after court documents say bailiffs inadvertently brought Roberts in the courtroom in shackles in front of prospective jurors.

Lawyers will have to select a new jury and have another pre-trial, which is expected to happen sometime this month.
 
Family and friends are expected to gather outside the judicial center in Louisville at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. They are calling this event MLK Cry for Justice: Remembering Rasheed.
 

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories