Family wants Nelson Co. murder investigation moved to Jefferson Co.

(Photo: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Family and friends of a Nelson County man killed in 2015 want the investigation moved to Jefferson County.

Police say on December 1, 2015, 18-year-old Rasheed Wickliffe was found dead on the sidewalk in front of a post office.



Alex Roberts is charged with the murder but in November a judge ruled the investigation a mistrial after court documents say bailiffs inadvertently brought Roberts in the courtroom in shackles in front of prospective jurors.



Lawyers will have to select a new jury and have another pre-trial, which is expected to happen sometime this month.



Family and friends are expected to gather outside the judicial center in Louisville at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. They are calling this event MLK Cry for Justice: Remembering Rasheed.



(© 2017 WHAS)