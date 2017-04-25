LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Eight months after a special needs JCPS student was allegedly molested by a staff member, the family is suing the district, “in hopes of finding justice.”

The incident reportedly happened at Central High School last fall. A witness claims a staff member sexually assaulted the specials needs student while assisting him in the bathroom.

"It’s been traumatizing, it’s been very emotional,” the family’s attorney, Brandon Lawrence, said.

Since then, the family of the victim claims JCPS has been less than helpful.

"The maintenance of the institution of JCPS has been more important and taken precedent over the individual needs of the student and that's disappointing,” attorney Brandon Lawrence said.

Lawrence said his client, who is a special needs student at Central High School, was molested by the teaching assistant last August.

"They went to the bathroom, and the witness, who is another student observed John Streicher sexually assaulting my client”, Lawrence explained.

JCPS officials said Streicher was immediately placed on unpaid leave, and they called CPS.

After interviewing the victim, who is non-verbal, JCPS officials said they reported the accusation to Crime Against Children.

Several months later, Streicher resigned.

"We had to do our own digging and prodding in order for any information to come out,” Lawrence said.

JCPS leaders said they were following protocol when they ended their investigation after Streicher resigned.

The victim's family said they should have been asking more questions and Streicher needs to be held responsible.

Lawrence said, "Were asking for justice to be levied out. For complete disclosure. For the ability to have all of the facts presented."

Streicher not been criminally charged in the case. WHAS11 was unable to reach Streicher on Tuesday.

