Family triumphs after years of tragedy

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Holding hands and smiling, this mother-son duo has built a strong bond that's withstood both triumph and tragedy.



“If you ask me what I believe, I believe God's got this,” said Billie Jackson, mother.



In September of 2011, Jackson's husband and the father of her sons, Trevor and Gage, was killed in a car accident on his way to work. Jackson says she was 22 years old and now a single mother.



“I was left with these kids and I was just lost. And how I was going to raise them without their dad was a huge question and something I never thought I'd face,” she said.

She says she thought it was the worst day of her life--until almost exactly a year later. Trevor, who was four-years-old at the time, wasn't feeling well so Jackson took him to the emergency room.



“The doctors walked in, there was two of them and I knew it couldn't be good, and they turned the TV off and they looked at me and said, 'We found a pretty sizable tumor on his brain,' Jackson said.



It was cancer. Five years after being diagnosed, Trevor, after many chemotherapy treatments, was cancer free. Then just four days before Christmas this year he celebrated another successful remission scan. But that same day, results from his little brother's doctor visit were in, this family would face another battle.



“You always pray and hope for the best but there's always that thought there. You prepare. You don't prepare yourself for another child with a completely unrelated type of cancer,” Jackson said.



At eight-years-old, Gage has been diagnosed with leukemia. He will go through three years of chemotherapy. At the end of his treatment, Jackson will have supported her sons through a total of eight years of treatment.



“I feel like since the day that their dad passed away, I have fought him for custody,” Jackson said.



But Jackson says, it's a fight she'll never stop fighting. Her strength coming from her faith that has never wavered in this journey.



“I have buried a husband. And I have battle cancer with two of my kids now. So yes, I've asked why. But I hold firm in my faith that I don't need to know why to get through it,” Jackson said.

