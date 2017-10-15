Family to mark 2 year anniversary since Portland triple shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been two years since a gunman went on a shooting spree inside a Portland home, killing two and injuring another.

Jessica Shadowens, 28, and August DiChiara, 55, died in that shooting which happened in the 2800 block of Northwestern Parkway in October 2015. A third person was injured but survived.

Shadowens’ family and friends will hold a vigil Monday evening at Cherokee Park, marking the two-year anniversary. It will start at 6 p.m. at Hogan’s Fountain.

To this day, the case remains unsolved.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

